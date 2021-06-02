Aliseta

Personal Logo
Finally made a Logo for myself !
My name is Aliseta (prononced with a Z) but some of my friends are calling me "Ali" or "Seta" (prononced 7A)

You can see the 7 and the A constructed together.

There is 2 variant for it. The second one that is "cut" is the simplified version of the "ombre" one.

Thanks for your feedbacks !

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
