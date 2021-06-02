Personal Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Finally made a Logo for myself !
My name is Aliseta (prononced with a Z) but some of my friends are calling me "Ali" or "Seta" (prononced 7A)
You can see the 7 and the A constructed together.
There is 2 variant for it. The second one that is "cut" is the simplified version of the "ombre" one.
Thanks for your feedbacks !