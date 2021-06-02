E-Learning App Exploration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers🙌,
Today I want to share with you guys my latest design exploration about E-Learning Platform. What do you think about this design?
I hope you will find it very useful and helpful.
Feel free to Like and Give me your valuable feedback, which really does mean a lot.
Stay tuned for further shots. Show me a little love! Press "L" if you Like it.
Have a project? E-mail me at :
sharuck.sid@gmail.com
Connect with me on social media :
Facebook || LinkedIn || Instagram