Digital Watercolour Gold and Blue Leaves and flowers

Digital Watercolor Gold and Blue Leaves and flowers Clipart Download - Beautiful nature Illustration - Simple Leaves – – – Included in this package:
126 images
Transparent PNG images
300 DPI
Larger leaves are 15x35 inches for size comparison – – – 🌟WHAT YOU GET
Each clipart saved separately in 300 dpi PNG files, transparent background
All files compressed together in a zip folder.
Perfect for digital and perfect to print.