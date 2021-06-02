Colorsandfonts.com || White version.

This is Colors & Fonts, colorsandfonts.com, as mentioned before I worked on it since 2018, and now has got a new version.

Feel free to download the sketch file and copy the files to Figma and Framer. There's also the JSON file for Tailwind CSS, only the palettes though.

Feel free to follow me on Twitter:

- https://twitter.com/Mike_Andreuzza

Figma

------------

https://www.figma.com/community/file/818922479611161103

Framer

----------

https://framer.com/projects/Colors-Fonts-Free-Color-Styles--rhhV8YyCZZndGC1dL4Dt-dpa04

Tailwind Gist

----------

https://gist.github.com/michael-andreuzza/aadb7e084b56b5ff0c93b337ca287c17

Sketch

---------

The files can be downloaded from here, Dribble is attached!