Michael Andreuzza

Colorsandfonts.com || White version.

Colorsandfonts.com || White version. tailwindcss framer sketch ui ux colors and fonts colorsandfonts glyphsapp website glyphs gradients color figma clean typography web design
This is Colors & Fonts, colorsandfonts.com, as mentioned before I worked on it since 2018, and now has got a new version.

Feel free to download the sketch file and copy the files to Figma and Framer. There's also the JSON file for Tailwind CSS, only the palettes though.

Feel free to follow me on Twitter:
- https://twitter.com/Mike_Andreuzza

Figma
------------
https://www.figma.com/community/file/818922479611161103

Framer
----------
https://framer.com/projects/Colors-Fonts-Free-Color-Styles--rhhV8YyCZZndGC1dL4Dt-dpa04
Tailwind Gist
----------
https://gist.github.com/michael-andreuzza/aadb7e084b56b5ff0c93b337ca287c17

Sketch
---------
The files can be downloaded from here, Dribble is attached!

Colors _& _Fonts_Shared_palettes.sketch
100 KB
Download
