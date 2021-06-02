Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Artza Genetype

QUOSTIGE FLATTED SANS SERIF FAMILY ver. 2.0



QUOSTIGE FLATTED SANS SERIF FAMILY ver. 2.0 modern unique illustration typography lines monoline design
QUOSTIGE FLATTED SANS SERIF FAMILY ver. 2.0 is a minimal and neat sans serif font. It can easily be matched to an incredibly large set of projects, so add it to your creative ideas and notice how it makes them stand out!

Posted on Jun 2, 2021



