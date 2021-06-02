Something New Display Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Something New, a serif blackletter, has been designed with logo designers and typographers firmly in mind. This feature-packed display font is a perfect addition to your design arsenal, ready for your next logotype, heavy heading or beer label.
"A modern mix of serif and blackletter with a touch or vintage"
Features:
• Stylistic sets & alternatives.
• Discretional ligatures.
• Covers; Basic, Western European, Central European and South-Eastern European languages.
• OTF and Web fonts (WOFF, WOFF2, EOT)
• Over 400 glyphs.