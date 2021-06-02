Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Greasley

Something New Display Font

Adam Greasley
Adam Greasley
Something New Display Font font design branding typography modern font beer branding logo font blackletter display type display font
  1. Something new_Oakfold head.jpg
  2. Something new_Myfonts_6.jpg
  3. Something New_glyphs.jpg
  4. Something New_pale ale.jpg
  5. Something New_Stout.jpg
  6. Something New_PROST.jpg

Something New Blackletter Display Font

Something New Blackletter Display Font

Something New, a serif blackletter, has been designed with logo designers and typographers firmly in mind. This feature-packed display font is a perfect addition to your design arsenal, ready for your next logotype, heavy heading or beer label.

"A modern mix of serif and blackletter with a touch or vintage"

Features:
• Stylistic sets & alternatives.
• Discretional ligatures.
• Covers; Basic, Western European, Central European and South-Eastern European languages.
• OTF and Web fonts (WOFF, WOFF2, EOT)
• Over 400 glyphs.

Adam Greasley
Adam Greasley
