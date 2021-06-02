Something New Display Font

Something New, a serif blackletter, has been designed with logo designers and typographers firmly in mind. This feature-packed display font is a perfect addition to your design arsenal, ready for your next logotype, heavy heading or beer label.

"A modern mix of serif and blackletter with a touch or vintage"

Features:

• Stylistic sets & alternatives.

• Discretional ligatures.

• Covers; Basic, Western European, Central European and South-Eastern European languages.

• OTF and Web fonts (WOFF, WOFF2, EOT)

• Over 400 glyphs.