Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates

80s Old Fashioned Magazine Template - FREE Google Docs Template

FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates
FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates
  • Save
80s Old Fashioned Magazine Template - FREE Google Docs Template google docs free template newspaper magazine template magazine ad
Download color palette

Get a Free80s Old Fashioned Magazine Template in a few clicks. Download our newspaper template for Google Docs, edit and print it or use digital form.
https://docsandslides.com/google-docs/80s-old-fashioned-magazine-template/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates
FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates

More by FREE Google Docs & Google Slide templates

View profile
    • Like