Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo for Jonty's Very Adult Milkshake.
A custom logotype taking inspiration from 70s soft drinks. The bubble lettering gives the logo a joke shop, sex toy feel - fitting for a cheeky adult milkshake company.