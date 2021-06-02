Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adam Greasley

Logo for Jonty's Very Adult Milkshake

Logo for Jonty's Very Adult Milkshake font design font designer vector typography logo designer fun branding retro logo classic logotype joke shop adult brand
Logo for Jonty's Very Adult Milkshake.
A custom logotype taking inspiration from 70s soft drinks. The bubble lettering gives the logo a joke shop, sex toy feel - fitting for a cheeky adult milkshake company.

Rebound of
Jonty's Very Adult Milkshakes
By Adam Greasley
Logo, Brand & Typography
