BOOB company logo

BOOB company logo typography logo design logomark logomarks illustrator design minimal web icon branding logodesign logotype logo
Boob Company is a company that offers luxury offices in a convenient location. My task was to create a simple logo that would symbolize the company's activities.
There were 7 logo concepts in total. In the end, this is exactly what I came to. This is my first serious work in logo design.

