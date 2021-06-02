BOOB company logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Boob Company is a company that offers luxury offices in a convenient location. My task was to create a simple logo that would symbolize the company's activities.
There were 7 logo concepts in total. In the end, this is exactly what I came to. This is my first serious work in logo design.