Thuy Ngo

Harmony Tea branding and web design

Harmony Tea branding and web design responsive design ecommerce webdesign tea brand identity
  1. Harmony tea-08-08-06.png
  2. home.png
  3. Harmony tea-16.png
  4. mobile view.png

Personal project for a tea brand. The whole package including logo design, illustration for packaging, and a website with responsive design for mobile.
Full case here: https://www.thuy-ngo.com/harmony-teahouse

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Thuy Ngo
Thuy Ngo
Visual designer based in Helsinki, Finland

