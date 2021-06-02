Brainup brand Identity modern minimalist logo

BrainUp is a brand logo for sale

Project: Brand Logo

Available for Freelance work.

Let's talk about your projects

-------

Email: asrafuluix@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/asrafuluix2

See the full design in Behance

https://behance.net/fgteambd

WhatsApp: +8801517092894

If you feel good after watching then appreciate me and don't forget to follow me.