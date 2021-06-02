Julian Herbst

Julian Herbst
Julian Herbst
I'm currently redesigning my portfolio and wanted to give you a small glimpse into my design direction for that. Probably will take a lot of time until it will be released, haha.

You have an exciting idea? Let's chat. Say hi at hi@jh.vision

P.S. Just have a great day. :)
Julian
//jh.vision ✦ hi@jh.vision

Julian Herbst
Julian Herbst
Creating digital experiences & brand identities.
