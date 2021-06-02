Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
jollyjo

Its okay to be sad

jollyjo
jollyjo
  • Save
Its okay to be sad cinema4d 3dmodel modelling clay modelling creature icecream sad cute 3d character 3d art 3d
Download color palette

Sometimes its good to be sad so we don't neglect our feelings.
.
Made this with cinema4d, stylized character with his ice cream dropped. And do check out my instagram for more works. https://www.instagram.com/jolly.jjo/

jollyjo
jollyjo

More by jollyjo

View profile
    • Like