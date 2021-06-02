Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
KYOTO - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan

KYOTO - Illustration for clothing brand inspired by Japan design logo icon graphicdesign vector japan illustration graphism graphiste graphisme
Réalisation d'une illustration pour la marque de prêt-à-porter Azimut. L'illustration représente une pagode croisée à Kyoto lors de notre voyage au Japon. Celle-ci sera imprimée en sérigraphie sur les vêtements de la marque Azimut.

Creation of an illustration for the ready-to-wear brand Azimut. The illustration represents a pagoda we found at Kyoto during our trip to Japan. This will be screen printed on the clothing of the Azimut brand.

