Joanna Pawłowska
Synergy Codes

Multiple source process automation with IVR

Joanna Pawłowska for Synergy Codes
Multiple source process automation with IVR sidebar diagram ivr voice recognition gojs ui design web design ui customer service flow diagram flow call center user flow
Hello guys 👋!

Continuing the solutions for call centers topic, check out modeling process flow visualization 🤙. As you probably know, the typical call centers use various input sources ℹ️, such as phone calls 📱, chatbots 🤖, e-mails 📧, or even video calls 🎬. Our app enables process automation via implemented AI and Voice recognition. It elevates any customer service job. Would you love it?

