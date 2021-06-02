Multiple source process automation with IVR

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys 👋!
Continuing the solutions for call centers topic, check out modeling process flow visualization 🤙. As you probably know, the typical call centers use various input sources ℹ️, such as phone calls 📱, chatbots 🤖, e-mails 📧, or even video calls 🎬. Our app enables process automation via implemented AI and Voice recognition. It elevates any customer service job. Would you love it?
