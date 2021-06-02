DailyUI 009 Music player

Trending designs to inspire you
Just finished my design for #dailyui #009
#DailyUI
A music player. This is a standard music player with regular player controls.
I wanted to explore a simple splash screen and play around with layer blur.
Please let me know what you think.
Do connect with me @ mailtobsuraj@gmail.com if you want to work with me!