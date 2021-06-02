Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Healthy Meals- Healthy food delivery app

covid19 pandamic health meals delivery food healthy green maroon ux app red website design colors web concept ui
Hi Friends 👋
Hope you are eating healthy while working from home!

“You are what you eat, so don’t be fast, cheap, easy, or fake.”
During the pandemic, it's important that we have healthy food habits. Good healthy meals and exercise will help keep the diseases at bay.
--------------------------------------------
This web concept explores a healthy food delivery app. Here you can order healthy homemade food from chefs around your city.
--------------------------------------------
I would love to hear your opinion on the concept 📝

