Healthy Meals- Healthy food delivery app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friends 👋
Hope you are eating healthy while working from home!
“You are what you eat, so don’t be fast, cheap, easy, or fake.”
During the pandemic, it's important that we have healthy food habits. Good healthy meals and exercise will help keep the diseases at bay.
--------------------------------------------
This web concept explores a healthy food delivery app. Here you can order healthy homemade food from chefs around your city.
--------------------------------------------
I would love to hear your opinion on the concept 📝
Want to see more projects? 👉 Visit my profile | RapidGems
Read my Medium articles from here! | Instagram
Have a nice day! Cheers 🍹