Hippo

Introducing ourselves

Hippo
Hippo
  • Save
Introducing ourselves video motion designer motion gif hippo design branding blender3d blender after effects
Download color palette

We'd love to show the work our herd of hippo's makes. But we feel we still need to introduce ourselves, in motion 🦛

First of all, did you know Hippo's are quite fast? And as we're based in the Netherlands, this is the way our herd travels to work. 🚴🏽‍♂️

Hippo
Hippo

More by Hippo

View profile
    • Like