100% Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mild 1L

Mild organic extra virgin olive oil cold extracted under 27°. 100% Italian from Calabria. Mild flavour, with no bitter notes, ripe fruity and floral notes. It performs best with raw food, tomatoes, cucumbers, courgettes, salads, carpaccios, grilled fish, pesto, bruschetta and “panzanella”.

