Olivocracy

100% Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mild 1L

Olivocracy
Olivocracy
  • Save
100% Italian Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil Mild 1L healthy condiments healthy lifestyle healthyfood cooking oil healthy food organic olive oil condiments olive oil italian olive oil cooking extra virgin olive oil organic food italian food food
Download color palette

Mild organic extra virgin olive oil cold extracted under 27°. 100% Italian from Calabria. Mild flavour, with no bitter notes, ripe fruity and floral notes. It performs best with raw food, tomatoes, cucumbers, courgettes, salads, carpaccios, grilled fish, pesto, bruschetta and “panzanella”.

Buy now at https://bit.ly/2S2IIYa

Olivocracy
Olivocracy

More by Olivocracy

View profile
    • Like