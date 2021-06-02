Trending designs to inspire you
Redesign of the Ascend website. Ascend Fundraising Solutions works with foundations and non-profit organizations by offering best in class fundraising solutions. Live raffle, private lottery and sweepstakes programs grow donor prospects and engage existing donors.
Watch full case here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120568199/Ascend-Fundraising-Solutions
Feel free to contact us:
https://warmdevs.com/