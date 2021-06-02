Blizzard IT T-Shirt

Trending designs to inspire you
Occasionally I would take on small side projects for teams around Blizzard. IT asked me to create a fun t-shirt for their interns and new hires. I worked with hi-res art from the game team and added a giant World of Warcraft quest marker (!) to grab attention so lost noobs could find their way home.