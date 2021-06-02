Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rachael Callahan

Blizzard IT T-Shirt

Rachael Callahan
Rachael Callahan
  • Save
Blizzard IT T-Shirt gaming t-shirt design
Download color palette

Occasionally I would take on small side projects for teams around Blizzard. IT asked me to create a fun t-shirt for their interns and new hires. I worked with hi-res art from the game team and added a giant World of Warcraft quest marker (!) to grab attention so lost noobs could find their way home.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Rachael Callahan
Rachael Callahan

More by Rachael Callahan

View profile
    • Like