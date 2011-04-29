RONLEWHORN

Smokedribble logo illustration vintage typography
Logo-in' today for a firefighter-thingy and couldn't resist shoving a stick through the depth-type. This is a mod of the GALP-CRAN beaut' MUNCIE: http://www.losttype.com/

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
