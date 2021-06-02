Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weight and healthy lifestyle control Mobile App

Weight and healthy lifestyle control Mobile App
Hi everyone! New shot for today - UI design for Mobile Android and iOS App 📲
It's a wight control App to control and motivate a healthy lifestyle, which our team adores🤩

The main concept is to help users to form healthy habits by passing daily tasks (Weight Management, Sleep, Motion, Food&Hydration, Steps etc) within a specific period of time.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
