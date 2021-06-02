Weight and healthy lifestyle control Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone! New shot for today - UI design for Mobile Android and iOS App 📲
It's a wight control App to control and motivate a healthy lifestyle, which our team adores🤩
The main concept is to help users to form healthy habits by passing daily tasks (Weight Management, Sleep, Motion, Food&Hydration, Steps etc) within a specific period of time.
Press "L" to inspire us if you like it!
Contact us, we're available for new projects, so please don't hesitate to contact us!
Follow us at Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | Linkedin