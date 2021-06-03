Customizable widgets' palette

Hello guys 👋!

We wouldn't be diagramming freaks 🤩 if we didn't mention our huge diagramming affection. Here's the example of the GoJS use in terms of adding several controls 🎛️ in the data inspector, or, as others may call it - the property sidebar. The mentioned functions are customer source 🤝, location 🏡, mailbox 📪, and tags #️⃣. Simplicity and usability - that's our secret!

------

We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com