Customizable widgets' palette

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys 👋!
We wouldn't be diagramming freaks 🤩 if we didn't mention our huge diagramming affection. Here's the example of the GoJS use in terms of adding several controls 🎛️ in the data inspector, or, as others may call it - the property sidebar. The mentioned functions are customer source 🤝, location 🏡, mailbox 📪, and tags #️⃣. Simplicity and usability - that's our secret!
------
We're available for new projects! Just drop us a line at office@synergycodes.com