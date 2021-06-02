3D Illustration Icon App - UI Prototyping

Hello, There!

This is a 3D App Ui Concept that I Designed this week. As you can see Users can easily browse and download their favourite item from this app. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com

For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/

Linkedin -

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...