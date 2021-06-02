Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is another motion design inspiration about Coronavirus. The elements and templates are from our Coronavirus pack.
What is included inside the Coronavirus pack:
⚡️ Backgrounds & Patterns
⚡️ Animated Medical Elements & Icons
⚡️ CoronaVirus Ready Scenes
⚡️ Instagram Post & Stories
You can see the full presentation here: http://bit.ly/px-covid
Press "L" to show some 💗 and save it for later inspirations. Tell us your ideas and what else you're looking forward to in the comments. Love hearing your feedback! 🙌
Want to see more projects? Visit our social pages and remember to follow us!
Instagram | Youtube | Twitter | Facebook