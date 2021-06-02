Here is another motion design inspiration about Coronavirus. The elements and templates are from our Coronavirus pack.

What is included inside the Coronavirus pack:

⚡️ Backgrounds & Patterns

⚡️ Animated Medical Elements & Icons

⚡️ CoronaVirus Ready Scenes

⚡️ Instagram Post & Stories

You can see the full presentation here: http://bit.ly/px-covid

Press "L" to show some 💗 and save it for later inspirations. Tell us your ideas and what else you're looking forward to in the comments. Love hearing your feedback! 🙌

Want to see more projects? Visit our social pages and remember to follow us!

Instagram | Youtube | Twitter | Facebook