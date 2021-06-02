Fitness Store App Concept

Hello friends!

As I am pretty excited with workout recently, today I made some fitness e-commerce application concept where you can buy gym and fitness equipment for your workout at home.

I’m open for any feedback and don't forget to ❤️ by pressing ️"L" if you like it.

Thanks and have a good day.

----------------

I’m excited to help your design projects :

📩 Email Us : redpanda9studio@gmail.com

🦊 Instagram : redpanda.studio_