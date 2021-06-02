Customized Social Media App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Unlike conventional social media platforms, LTC provides users with a liberty to create their personalised feeds and share content with their homies, fans and chosen ones separately. With features like chat messaging, audio and video calling, sharing content and follow people makes this app a perfect social media solution.