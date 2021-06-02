WORLD OF CRYPTIDS | WIA2021

Trending designs to inspire you
One more award for the WORLD OF CRYPTIDS! The project was selected on WORLD ILLUSTRATION AWARDS 2021 longlist!
#WIA2021 #WorldIllustrationAwards #Dirillustration @TheAOI @DirIllustration @WorldIllustrationAwards