Heroes of the Storm: Homepage

visual web ui gaming
I partnered with another designer to create this homepage. Our goals were to help active players get the latest news/events/hero information as quick as possible while also helping our new players navigate their way to helpful guides. My favorite part with the Social Section! We worked with the Community team to highlight amazing content by players.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
