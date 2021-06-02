Covid Vaccination Card Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designed for Covid 19 Free USA. Which is a campaign for vaccines. After getting vaccinated every one should have this card.
Knock me:
bikashbapon@gmail.com
bikashbapon2@gmail.com
Fiverr:
https://www.fiverr.com/share/EEqzK0