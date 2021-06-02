Trending designs to inspire you
🔮 Introducing Wizardy Jobs | Find jobs from the wizarding world
My team competed at Palette'21 Design-a-Thon which was being organized by IEEE-VIT. We were given the challenge to design an iOS App for finding jobs to help wizards, and this was the design that we came up with within, 36 hours. Our team was amongst the top 16 finalists⚡
More shots coming soon...💥