Symbolic logo

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4
Symbolic logos are created of ANCIENT symbols and Golden ratio. Ancient symbols are runes & glyphs from different civilization. The symbols carries special meaning reflects the main objective of the BRAND. And the Golden ratio works as a PSYCHOLOGICAL attraction point.
To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117
https://dribbble.com/saberin