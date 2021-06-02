Trending designs to inspire you
Yoga Sem Exagero is a project of Larissa, who besides being a teacher of this practice, is also a Psychologist. Thus, the union of concepts present in the practice of Yoga also includes knowledge from Psychology. Reflection, focus and movements complement each other in perfect harmony.
Both on its youtube channel and on its social networks, Yoga sem exagero offers Yoga practices, breathing exercises, meditation and self-knowledge in an accessible and applied way to ANYone who wants to look inside.
