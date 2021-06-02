Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Crypto Design

Bunny production black logo design

Crypto Design
Crypto Design
Bunny production black logo design illustrator minimal flat typography vector branding logo illustration design
Hey guys,
Here are my video production logo concepts I did for Bunny Production,
a video production company.

Happy to hear your favorite concept!

Let’s connect:

We are open for new projects → cryptodesigner2605@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Crypto Design
Crypto Design

