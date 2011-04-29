Phil Chairez

Leonado

Leonado leonado album artwork spanish music design cd design city
Leonado is an up and coming Spanish artist that was in need of an identity and album artwork. Based on the idea of a lion with wings that can soar above life challenges, we wanted to get across a look that communicated confidence, professionalism, and mystery.

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
