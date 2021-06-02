Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shashank G

Funko shop concept- Darth Vader | Star Wars 😁

Shashank G
Shashank G
Funko shop concept- Darth Vader | Star Wars 😁 uxdesign uxui interaction swipe selection starwars designers visualdesign colorfull fun shopping cart purchase buynow
  1. Darth 3 screens_4.mp4
  2. Funko shopping concept.png

Hi everyone! 👋🏻

Today, I present to you a Star wars Funko Pop shopping concept. Love these funko pops, wanted to shoot out an interactive 3d shopping idea! Hope you guys liked it 😁😍🤑.

I hope you like it, I’m waiting for your feedback ❤️

Shashank G
Shashank G
Product Designer. Music lover and Calligrapher 🔥

