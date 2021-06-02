Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vision Sensei Youtube Channel Character of Kenan Ozalp

Vision Sensei Youtube Channel Character of Kenan Ozalp illustrator design artwork art
In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of my work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com This work collaborated for Kenan Ozalp's Youtube Channel Character at http://www.kenanozalp.com

You can also watch how I created this design at https://youtu.be/4GOzGmf9gOE

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
