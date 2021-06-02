Vision Sensei Youtube Channel Character of Kenan Ozalp

In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of my work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com This work collaborated for Kenan Ozalp's Youtube Channel Character at http://www.kenanozalp.com

You can also watch how I created this design at https://youtu.be/4GOzGmf9gOE