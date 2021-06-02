Maja Bjeletic

Dark & Light Layout

Maja Bjeletic
Maja Bjeletic
Hire Me
  • Save
Dark & Light Layout architecture clean minimal daily ui card branding typo landing page homepage web design typography layout awards
Dark & Light Layout architecture clean minimal daily ui card branding typo landing page homepage web design typography layout awards
Download color palette
  1. AWARDS.jpg
  2. AWARDS2.jpg

Hi! Here are some thoughts on creating a little list with a link. I've included both a dark and a bright version; which do you prefer?
---------------------------------------------------
Follow my work on
Instagram | Medium
Thanks 🙌

Maja Bjeletic
Maja Bjeletic
Digital designer specialized in UI Design 👁
Hire Me

More by Maja Bjeletic

View profile
    • Like