Podcast Exercise

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I worked on a brand identity exercise for a fictitious podcast focused on community and thought leaders.
The established goal was to position the podcast as a window to connect relevant voices of experienced professionals with people who crave their know-how.
This inspired the use of colour dots as miscellaneous to illustrated the diversity of the connections created by the podcast.
I don't own these photos. This wasn't a commercial project.