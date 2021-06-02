Spirited Away Character Ogino Chihiro

In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of my work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com

You can watch speedpaint of this design at https://youtu.be/FJVUCGyJWgY

Chihiro Ogino

Chihiro 荻野 千尋 Ogino Chihiro, referred throughout most of the "Spirited Away" film by Sen 千 lit. "one-thousand," is the ten-year-old core protagonist. Chihiro is a ten-year-old girl who has brown hair, brown eyes, and rosy cheeks. She is very petite and has a childish appearance and a plump face. Her attire includes a white medium-sleeved T-shirt with bright green stripes, bright red shorts, white socks, and sunshine yellow sneakers. While working in the bathhouse, she is barefoot and wears a bright red and white work uniform with a Tasuki cord for tying her sleeves up.

Chihiro's growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away's plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily scared girl with a childlike personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for. To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted, and reliable girl.

The strength of her bond with Haku as the story progresses eventually evolves into an open form of love that dispelled Yubaba and Zeniba's respective curses on Haku.

The director and creator, Hayao Miyazaki, mentioned that Chihiro has 'lost all her memories of the Spirit World following her exiting the tunnel. However, according to Haku's promise, he and Chihiro will meet again someday. This may or may not be referring to Chihiro's eventual death and transformation into a spirit. However, Zeniba's quote, "memories are never forgotten, they are just difficult to recall," suggests that Chihiro could, potentially, remember her experiences at The Bathhouse and the Spirit Realm. Regardless, the fate of Chihiro and Haku's relationship remains unknown and is up to the audience's interpretation.