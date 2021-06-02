Anisa Ozalp

Diana illustrator design artwork art
In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of her work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com Ten facts about Diana https://anisaozalp.medium.com/10-facts-on-diana-d7c07917582

You can watch speedpaint of this design at https://youtu.be/wKaf9y8c3L4

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
