Rachael Callahan

Heroes of the Storm: Call of Kel'thuzad

Rachael Callahan
Rachael Callahan
  • Save
Heroes of the Storm: Call of Kel'thuzad ui visual web gaming
Download color palette

Kel'thuzad was the most requested hero to join the Nexus so this event page needed to be ✨special✨! I had a ton of fun blending the background scenes I pulled from the custom animated short created for the event. But my real pride was the massive amount of fog I made for the Lady Squad on the Bridge.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Rachael Callahan
Rachael Callahan

More by Rachael Callahan

View profile
    • Like