Heroes of the Storm: Call of Kel'thuzad

Kel'thuzad was the most requested hero to join the Nexus so this event page needed to be ✨special✨! I had a ton of fun blending the background scenes I pulled from the custom animated short created for the event. But my real pride was the massive amount of fog I made for the Lady Squad on the Bridge.