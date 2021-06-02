Trending designs to inspire you
In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of my work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com
You can also see how I created this design at https://youtu.be/qNEPuUoK_dY