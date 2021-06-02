Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Podcast Exercise

I worked on a brand identity exercise for a fictitious podcast focused on community and thought leaders.

The established goal was to position the podcast as a window to connect relevant voices of experienced professionals with people who crave their know-how.

This inspired the use of colour dots as miscellaneous to illustrated the diversity of the connections created by the podcast.

I don't own these photos. This wasn't a commercial project.

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
