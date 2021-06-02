Pizza and restaurant app design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Folks,
Here one of the old app design screen shorts which I created 3 years ago. I like to share here hope you like it and please press L if you like the shot.
View full project in detail on Behance.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/76317531/Pizza-Delivery-App
Looking for UX/UI Design? you can contact me:
Mobile: +91 99044 39822
Email:bhaviksuthar2710@gmai.com
Skype me: bhavik_animation
Thanks for your time and have a good day!