Anime Character

In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of my work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com

You can also watch some of my speedpaint videos at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQfyK-j3VbK0CM1bMvhUT7A