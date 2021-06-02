Anisa Ozalp

Anime Character

In this collection, I created characters inspired by my imagination and anime. I have utilized Adobe Illustration, InDesign, Photoshop, and Procreate to create this character. More of my work can be viewed at http://www.anisaozalp.com
You can also watch some of my speedpaint videos at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQfyK-j3VbK0CM1bMvhUT7A

Posted on Jun 2, 2021
