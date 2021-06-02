Trending designs to inspire you
Blank Note is a ink handwritten script font. Natural and elegant font. the font look like real handwritten letter make it perfect for logo, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything.
In Zip Package :
– Blank Note otf
– Blank Note ttf
– Blank Note woff
– Readme Files
Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.
If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!
PutraCetol Design Studio
