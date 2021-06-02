Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Triple-tension

Native American Style Widgets

Triple-tension
Triple-tension
  • Save
Native American Style Widgets app icon design ios dashboard ui dashboad widgets widget vector ux ui design
Download color palette

Hey, guys.
Here are some widgets I recently designed.
I took inspiration from Native American Style and used form and colour in widgets.
If you like it, please press "L".
Welcome to leave a message.
Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 2, 2021
Triple-tension
Triple-tension

More by Triple-tension

View profile
    • Like