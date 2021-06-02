Trending designs to inspire you
This is a Photography Night Club Flyer. This template download contains 1 color Photography Night Club Flyer which is 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.
Features:
- Easy Customizable and Editable
- Night Club Flyer Design in 4.25”x4.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
- CMYK Color
- Design in 300 DPI Resolution
- Print Ready Format
- Images not Included
- Last Version Used-Adobe CC+
- Free font used
